Patriots' Danny Amendola: Says he's ready to play
Amendola, who missed Week 2's win over the Saints with a concussion, said he's "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Texans, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. "I feel really good. I had a strong week," Amendola said Friday.
While we believe that Amendola will suit up this weekend, we'd still expect the Patriots to list him as questionable for Sunday's game, anyway. The team's final Week 3 injury report is due later Friday.
