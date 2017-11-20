Patriots' Danny Amendola: Scores second touchdown of season

Amendola caught eight of nine pass attempts for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-8 win over the Raiders.

With Chris Hogan missing a second straight week, Amendola stepped up and was one yard shy of equaling his output from the past three games combined. The nine targets were the most he's seen on the season and good enough for a share of the team lead on the day with Brandin Cooks. If Hogan is forced to miss another game, the Texas Tech product could be in line for similar work against Miami in Week 12.