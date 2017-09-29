Patriots' Danny Amendola: Set to play Sunday
Amendola (knee) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Amendola was listed as a full practice participant Friday, signaling that he's good to go for Sunday's contest. Amendola is thus in line to continue to see his share of snaps and targets out of the slot in the Patriots offense, though starting wideouts Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks typically figure to remain on the field on a more regular basis than Amendola, who also sees punt return duty.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches three passes in return to action•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as active•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable, but says he's good to go•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Says he's ready to play•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Remains limited at practice•
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...