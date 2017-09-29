Patriots' Danny Amendola: Set to play Sunday

Amendola (knee) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Amendola was listed as a full practice participant Friday, signaling that he's good to go for Sunday's contest. Amendola is thus in line to continue to see his share of snaps and targets out of the slot in the Patriots offense, though starting wideouts Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks typically figure to remain on the field on a more regular basis than Amendola, who also sees punt return duty.