Patriots' Danny Amendola: Set to play Sunday
Amendola (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Amendola has been managing a knee issue in practice of late, but he'll be out there Sunday, while fellow wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder) remains sidelined. Though Amendola isn't a high-percentage play in TD-heavy formats, he is a candidate to bounce back from his one-catch (on four targets) effort for 15 yards in Week 12's win over the Dolphins. His typical degree of involvement in the Patriots' passing game hasn't yielded eye-popping numbers this season, but more often than not the veteran slot man provides a degree of PPR utility.
