Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up for Sunday's contest
Amendola (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With Chris Hogan (shoulder) still sidelined, both Amendola (who hauled in eight of his nine targets for 66 yards and a TD in Week 11's win over the Raiders) and field-stretching wideout Brandin Cooks figure to be busy in Sunday's contest. Amendola is of note more so in PPR formats.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Scores second touchdown of season•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Returns to Sunday game•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Exits Sunday game•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...