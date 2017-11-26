Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up for Sunday's contest

Amendola (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

With Chris Hogan (shoulder) still sidelined, both Amendola (who hauled in eight of his nine targets for 66 yards and a TD in Week 11's win over the Raiders) and field-stretching wideout Brandin Cooks figure to be busy in Sunday's contest. Amendola is of note more so in PPR formats.

