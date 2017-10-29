Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday
Amendola (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Amendola is out there if you need him Sunday and while he'll continue to see less snaps than fellow wideouts Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan, his role as the Patriots' slot man should yield his share of Week 8 looks -- barring any setbacks with his knee -- giving him a degree of utility in PPR formats. He's averaging 4.8 catches for 54 yards, to go along with a TD, over the course of the six games he's played in this season.
