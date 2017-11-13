Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday

Amendola (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.

With fellow wideout Chris Hogan out this week, look for Amendola to see his share of Week 10 looks out of the slot, while Phillip Dorsett seems bound to see an uptick in snaps, working on the outside opposite Brandin Cooks. Overall, the Broncos pass defense has been tough, but last Sunday the unit allowed Carson Wentz to toss four TDs in the Eagles' 51-23 win over the Broncos.