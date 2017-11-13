Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday
Amendola (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.
With fellow wideout Chris Hogan out this week, look for Amendola to see his share of Week 10 looks out of the slot, while Phillip Dorsett seems bound to see an uptick in snaps, working on the outside opposite Brandin Cooks. Overall, the Broncos pass defense has been tough, but last Sunday the unit allowed Carson Wentz to toss four TDs in the Eagles' 51-23 win over the Broncos.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Practices all week, but listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Logs 32 snaps in Week 8•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Early waiver wire: Williams, Lee
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...