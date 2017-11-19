Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday

Amendola (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

With wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder) still sidelined, Amendola figures to remain a key cog in the Patriots passing offense in Week 11. Amendola hauled in four passes for a modest total of 36 yards while logging 27 snaps in last weekend's win over the Broncos, but on paper at least, the Raiders present him with a less daunting matchup this Sunday.