Patriots' Danny Etling: Roster spot largely up in air
Etling is expected to play most of Thursday's preseason finale, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
The rookie from LSU is considered to be a long shot to make the 53-man roster. The Patriots' decision to select Etling in the seventh round of April's draft came as a surprise to many given team needs and Etling's inconsistencies throughout college competition but if Etling can showcase a productive effort with more highs than lows Thursday, there's a chance he can persuade New England's brass that he's worthy of active roster consideration. Either way, it's a tall task to predict the mind of Bill Belichick.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: Breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that James White and Sammy Watkins...
-
WR overview & draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Podcast: Talking WRs, live draft
What can you expect from Alshon Jeffery and other wide receivers going into your drafts and...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...