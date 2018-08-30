Etling is expected to play most of Thursday's preseason finale, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The rookie from LSU is considered to be a long shot to make the 53-man roster. The Patriots' decision to select Etling in the seventh round of April's draft came as a surprise to many given team needs and Etling's inconsistencies throughout college competition but if Etling can showcase a productive effort with more highs than lows Thursday, there's a chance he can persuade New England's brass that he's worthy of active roster consideration. Either way, it's a tall task to predict the mind of Bill Belichick.