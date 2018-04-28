Patriots' Danny Etling: Scooped by New England

The Patriots selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 219th overall.

New England was expected to spend at least one of its Day 3 picks on a signal caller and followed through with a bit of a surprise pick. Etling was expected to go undrafted after a circuitous collegiate carer that started at Purdue. He lost his starting job to Austin Appleby while at Purdue, which prompted him to transfer to LSU where he started each of the last two years. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,463 yards, 16 touchdowns, and two picks in his final year at LSU and also averaged a strong 9.0 yards per attempt. Elting (6-foot-3, 222 pounds) has the frame and enough arm strength to play quarterback at the next level, but he's something of an unknown in terms of his ceiling after playing in arcane offenses for his entire collegiate career.