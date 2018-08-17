Patriots' Danny Etling: Sees brief action Thursday
Etling saw seven snaps in Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles, logging one incompletion and a sack in the process.
Etling's play has yet to generate much buzz this summer and it's possible that the 2018 seventh-rounder ends up on the Patriots' practice squad, in the event that the team elects to roster just two QBs. Of course, if Etling ends up being cut, he could be scooped up on waivers. Either way, the 24-year-old is viewed as a developmental QB and it would take a series of injuries (to players above him on the depth chart) for him to draw a regular-season NFL start this year.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...