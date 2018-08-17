Etling saw seven snaps in Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles, logging one incompletion and a sack in the process.

Etling's play has yet to generate much buzz this summer and it's possible that the 2018 seventh-rounder ends up on the Patriots' practice squad, in the event that the team elects to roster just two QBs. Of course, if Etling ends up being cut, he could be scooped up on waivers. Either way, the 24-year-old is viewed as a developmental QB and it would take a series of injuries (to players above him on the depth chart) for him to draw a regular-season NFL start this year.