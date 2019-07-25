Patriots' Danny Etling: Sees some positional work
Etling did some special teams work Thursday, working mostly with the Patriots' wide receivers, NESN's Doug Kyed reports.
Drafted as a QB last season, Etling faces an uphill battle in regard to securing a 53-man roster spot, given that the Patriots took Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. It's therefore not a bad idea for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Etling to display some positional versatility, which is something the Patriots' coaching staff values. At this point, Etling doesn't seem likely to survive final cut-downs, but that could change if injuries thin out the team's QB depth. Another season as a New England practice squad member is probably the most likely scenario for Etling.
