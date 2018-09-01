Etling was waived by the Patriots on Saturday, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

The rookie seventh-round pick apparently didn't quite do enough to convince the Patriots they should keep three quarterbacks. Etling did have an 86-yard rushing touchdown in the exhibition finale thanks to a defensive breakdown, but he finished the preseason with a 52.6 completion percentage and just 4.7 yards per pass attempt. The Patriots likely will add him to the practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.