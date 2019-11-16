Play

Shelton (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles.

Shelton was limited at practice all week, which seemingly indicates he is a true game-time decision. Adam Butler would presumably replace him at nose tackle should he ultimately be unable to give it a go, but more information should come closer to kickoff.

