Shelton won't have his fifth-year option picked up by the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

After three years with the Browns, Shelton was dealt to New England in March and is currently penciled in as a potential starter on the defensive line. Considering he's yet to play a snap for the Patriots, however, the organization isn't willing to commit to a $7.14 million option for the 2019 season. As a result, they'll decline it and allow Shelton a chance to prove himself on the field. Look for Shelton to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019, though the two sides could ultimately come to an extension if he plays well in his first year with the team.