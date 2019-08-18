Shelton (undislcosed) suited up in 19 defensive snaps and made one tackle in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Shelton had been dealing with an injury leading up to the game, but it seems to be just a minor nick. Now that the former first-round pick is back healthy, he can resume his battle for a depth role on the interior of the defensive line with Adam Butler and David Parry.

