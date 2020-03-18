Patriots' Danny Shelton: Joining Patricia in Detroit
Shelton is signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A 2015 first-round pick, Shelton never quite lived up to expectations in Cleveland but had a career year for the Patriots in 2019, recording 61 tackles and three sacks on 492 defensive snaps. The 345-pound space eater now heads to Detroit as a replacement for Damon Harrison, who was released by the Lions in February.
