Play

Shelton is signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2015 first-round pick, Shelton never quite lived up to expectations in Cleveland but had a career year for the Patriots in 2019, recording 61 tackles and three sacks on 492 defensive snaps. The 345-pound space eater now heads to Detroit as a replacement for Damon Harrison, who was released by the Lions in February.

More News
Our Latest Stories