Shelton (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Shelton practiced in a limited capacity all week, but he's been cleared for action. The 2015 first-round pick has started at nose tackle this year, and he figures to continue this role. Shelton has 31 tackles and two sacks through nine contests.

