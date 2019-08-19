Patriots' Danny Shelton: Pushing to start
Shelton has consistently received more snaps with the first team than Mike Pennel throughout training camp, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Shelton played a depth role in New England last season and now appears to be thriving in a more aggressive role. If the former first-round pick is able to continue building momentum, he could conceivably carve out a starting gig in the Patriots' defense, which is in need of disruptive play makers along the defensive line.
