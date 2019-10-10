Shelton made three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

Shelton already has a career-high two sacks through five games, but this can be considered an anomaly. He only posted 1.5 sacks through his first 59 NFL games, including going without one for that last two seasons.

