Shelton signed a contract with the Patriots on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Shelton had his fifth-year option for 2019 declined shortly after being acquired by the Patriots from the Browns in March 2018, but he nonetheless returns to New England after testing the waters in free agency. The 25-year-old had 21 tackles (10 solo) and did not record a sack in 13 games for the Patriots last season.

