Shelton generated seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Eagles.

Shelton made a number of impressive plays, none bigger than his strip sack of Carson Wentz in the second quarter. By the final whistle, he finished with a new season high in tackles while continuing to raise his career high with a third sack of the season. Clearly an important piece of a stout Patriots defense, Shelton will need to keep performing at a high level in order for New England to shut down Ezekiel Elliott in Week 12.