Patriots' Danny Shelton: Traded to Patriots
The Browns traded Shelton to the Patriots on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Browns will receive a conditional draft pick in return for Shelton. The Patriots have a need at defensive tackle, and it looks like Shelton will not only get an opportunity to carve out a role on the line, but potentially earn a starting spot. He has logged 128 tackles (71 solo) and 1.5 sacks in 46 games across three seasons with the Browns. While his numbers do not necessarily jump off the page, he is a big body who can eat up blockers and allow the Patriots' linebackers freedom to roam.
More News
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.