The Browns traded Shelton to the Patriots on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Browns will receive a conditional draft pick in return for Shelton. The Patriots have a need at defensive tackle, and it looks like Shelton will not only get an opportunity to carve out a role on the line, but potentially earn a starting spot. He has logged 128 tackles (71 solo) and 1.5 sacks in 46 games across three seasons with the Browns. While his numbers do not necessarily jump off the page, he is a big body who can eat up blockers and allow the Patriots' linebackers freedom to roam.