Vitale (knee) signed a contract with the Patriots on Friday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Vitale spent the 2019 campaign in Green Bay, where he mainly contributed as a blocker while also handling limited receiving work. He's recovering from a minor knee procedure undergone early February. The decision to sign Vitale may be a hint that the Patriots do not expect longtime fullback James Develin (neck) to be healthy in time to begin the 2020 regular season.

