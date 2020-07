Vitale is opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The fullback and his wife are parents to a newborn baby and has elected to sit out the coming season to remain with his family. In his absence, Jakob Johnson is the Patriots' lone fullback, though Reiss notes that tight ends Dalton Keene and/or Jake Burt could also assist in that area.