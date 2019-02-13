Patriots' Darren Andrews: Hoping to make team
Andrews (knee) will be a long shot to make the Patriots' 2019 roster, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Andrews suffered an ACL tear in November 2017 while at UCLA, finishing his senior season with 60 catches for 773 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games. He wasn't able to participate in pre-draft testing and unsurprisingly went undrafted last spring, but the Patriots had seen enough to stash him on the Non-Football Injury list throughout 2018. Presumably back to full strength at this point, Andrews will battle for a back-end roster spot with a team that may lose Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and/or Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency. The 23-year-old primarily worked the slot at UCLA.
