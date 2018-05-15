Patriots' Darren Andrews: Reverts back to reserve/non-football injury list
Andrews (ACL) cleared waivers and has reverted back to the Patriots' reserve/non-football injury list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Andrews was waived by the Patriots on Monday, but he went unclaimed, allowing the team to make the move. The move indicates that the team wants to keep him in the fold for a potential run at a roster spot in 2019.
