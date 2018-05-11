Patriots' Darren Andrews: Signs with Patriots as undrafted free agent

Andrews signed a contract with the Patriots, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Andrews joins the Patriots after a senior season at UCLA in 2017 that saw him record 773 yards and 10 touchdowns on 60 receptions. He'll look to catch on to the end of a crowded wide receiver depth chart in New England.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories