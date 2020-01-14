Andrews is hopeful to return in 2020 after missing the entire 2019 campaign with blood clots in his lungs, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. "I feel great," Andrews said. "I have a bunch of doctors' appointments in February. [Hopefully] get all that cleared up and be good to go for next year."

Andrews' absence was a tough hurdle for the Patriots to overcome, as he was their starting center and captain. Ted Karras started 15 games in Andrews' place. There's no guarantee Andrews is ready, but he doesn't view this as a career-threatening issue. We'll have to see how his tests go in February before knowing the final verdict, however.