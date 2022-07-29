Andrews (shoulder) was spotted in uniform during Friday's training camp practice, indicating that the Patriots have removed him from the active/PUP list, Evan Lazar of the CLNS Media Network reports.

Andrews underwent offseason shoulder surgery and was added to the PUP list to start training camp, but it appears like the undrafted center out of Georgia will be healthy to start the regular season. The 30-year-old started all 17 games for New England last season and is expected to once again lead the Patriots' offensive line in 2022.