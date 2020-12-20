Andrews (calf) is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
A career-long Patriot, Andrews has missed three starts in 2020, almost equal to the four missed contests he accumulated over his first four years in the NFL. A Week 15 midgame issue only adds to an injury-riddled season for the Georgia product, after he was forced into an IR stint upon sustaining a late-September thumb injury. With New England's playoff hopes eliminated given a Week 15 loss to Miami, there becomes less incentive to rush the 28-year-old back into action.