There is a chance that Andrews (thigh) could be able to play late in the season or in the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Andrews suffered a thigh injury in Sunday's victory over the Jets, and initial reports indicated concern that the issue could be season-ending. While that remains a possibility, there is some hope that Andrews might be able to play again at some point during the campaign. It's clear, however, that he'll miss significant time, so James Ferentz looks to be in line to handle starting center duties for the foreseeable future.