Andrews (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against Minnesota, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Andrews logged back-to-back limited practices after not participating Monday and will have a chance to suit up Thursday despite initial reports saying Andrews' season may be over after suffering a thigh injury during the team's Week 11 win over the Jets. However, if New England opts to be cautious and sit the veteran center, James Ferentz would be the most likely candidate to replace Andrews in the starting lineup.