Andrews (thumb) returned to practice Wednesday and was designated for return from IR by the Patriots, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Andrews underwent right thumb surgery, and he's resided on IR since Week 4. Now that he's been designated for return, Andrews can return to the lineup as early as Sunday's game against the 49ers. He'll likely assume his usual starting role at center once healthy, but as long as he's out, Hjalte Froholdt will continue to handle starting duties.