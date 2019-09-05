The Patriots placed Andrews (illness) on injured reserve.

Andrews is dealing with a serious issue relating to a blood clot in his lung. The veteran center will sit out the 2019 season and turn his full attention towards making a complete recovery. In Andrews' absence, Ted Karras and Russell Bodine are New England's top options at the center position.

