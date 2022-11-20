site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' David Andrews: Exits with injury
Andrews has left Sunday's contest with the Jets early due to a thigh injury, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Andrews is considered questionable to return, while James Ferentz has taken over at center.
