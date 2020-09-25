Andrews (hand) underwent right thumb surgery this week and is not expected to suit up versus the Raiders on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews underwent surgery to address an issue on the thumb of his snapping hand, and he appears to be in danger of missing multiple contests. Hjalte Froholdt, who spent most of 2019 on injured reserve, stands to draw the start at center if Andrews is indeed forced to miss time. The placement of New England's bye week, which will come after the team plays three more games, could be a factor in deciding whether to place Andrews on IR.