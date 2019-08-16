Patriots' David Andrews: Good to go
Andrews (undisclosed) participated in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of CLNSMedia.com reports.
Andrews was limited during Sunday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, but now appears fully recovered. The veteran center is set to resume working with New England's first team.
