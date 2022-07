Andrews (shoulder) was added to the active/PUP list by the Patriots on Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews can be activated from this list at any time before the start of the regular season, but he will be sidelined until the Patriots' medical staff officially clears him. The 30-year-old center started all 17 games for New England last season before undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Andrews should reprise this starting role once he's healthy.