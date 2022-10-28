site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' David Andrews: Out with concussion
Andrews (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 8 against the Jets, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Andrews will miss Sunday's contest after sustaining a concussion in Week 7 versus the Bears. James Ferentz will likely take over at starting center as the team travels to New York.
