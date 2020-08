Andrews announced Sunday that he intends to retake the field in 2020 after consulting his doctors and family, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Andrews missed the entire 2019 campaign due to blood clots in his lungs, but he nonetheless has no plans to opt out for 2020. Entering the final season of his three-year, $9 million contract extension, the 28-year-old will work to reclaim his role as New England's starting center during training camp.