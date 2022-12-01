Andrews (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bills, Jordy McElroy of USA Today reports.
Andrews was forced out with a thigh issue Week 11 versus the Jets, leaving him inactive for the Patriots' loss to Minnesota on Thanksgiving Day. While there were initial concerns that this injury could be season ending, the veteran center has been deemed questionable for the second week in a row. If Andrews remains out, then James Ferentz will likely start against Buffalo on Thursday Night Football.