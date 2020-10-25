Andrews (thumb) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old underwent thumb surgery after Week 2 and move to injured reserve, but he's back on the active roster after missing the past three games. Andrews should reclaim his starting role at center for New England.
