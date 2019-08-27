Andrews was released from the hospital Monday after being treated for blood clot in his lung, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Andrews is expected to miss significant time as he continues to deal with this very serious issue. A leader on the Patriots line, Andrews has started 66 games since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Look for more updates to come over the next handful of weeks but don't be surprised if the center isn't active for Week 1.