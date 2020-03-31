Patriots' David Andrews: Says he's ready to return
Andrews indicated that he's "ready to get back" after missing last season due to blood clots in his lungs, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
It remains to be seen when the Patriots will take the field again, but it looks as though the center plans to be with the team at that time, with an eye toward reclaiming his place in the middle of New England's offensive line. The 27-year-old is approaching the final season on the three-year, $9 million contract extension that he signed in May of 2017.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty WR Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty wide receiver tiers.
-
2020 bounceback candidates
Ben Gretch names 12 players who are good bets to bounce back at their early ADPs.
-
Dynasty RB Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty running back tiers.
-
3/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
On today's podcast, the FFT guys make their picks for who will bounce back in 2020, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Draft Ridley
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
3/30 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the results of our post-free agency non-PPR mock draft, comparing...