Andrews indicated that he's "ready to get back" after missing last season due to blood clots in his lungs, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

It remains to be seen when the Patriots will take the field again, but it looks as though the center plans to be with the team at that time, with an eye toward reclaiming his place in the middle of New England's offensive line. The 27-year-old is approaching the final season on the three-year, $9 million contract extension that he signed in May of 2017.