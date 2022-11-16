Andrews was not listed on Wednesday's injury report after clearing concussion protocols, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Andrews suffered a concussion during New England's Week 7 loss to Chicago, leaving him sidelined for each of the team's past two games. However, the 30-year-old center has cleared protocol following the team's Week 10 bye, so he should reprise his starting role against the Jets on Sunday.
