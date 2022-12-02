Andrews (thigh) has been ruled active for Thursday's game against the Bills.
Andrews was sidelined against Minnesota on Thanksgiving Day after picking up a thigh injury against the Jets in Week 11. While he was considered questionable coming into Thursday, the starting center is set to return and provide some stability for the Patriots' banged-up offensive line.
More News
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Questionable again Week 13•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Inactive Thursday•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Could return this season•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Could miss time•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Won't return Sunday•