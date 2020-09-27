The Patriots placed Andrews (thumb) on injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Andrews recently had right thumb surgery and will now be forced to miss at least three games. Since the Patriots have a Week 6 bye, he won't be eligible to return until Week 7 versus the 49ers. Hjalte Froholdt -- a 2019 fourth-round pick -- is expected to start at center until Andrews can return.
More News
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Officially ruled out for Sunday•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Expected to miss Week 3•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Plans to play in 2020•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Says he's ready to return•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Aiming to return in 2020•
-
Patriots' David Andrews: Done for the season•