Godchaux recorded 10 tackles (three solo) during Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills
With both Carl Davis (coach's decision) and Christian Barmore (knee) sidelined in Week 13, Godchaux was able to collect a game-high 10 stops while playing 73 percent of New England's defensive snaps. The 28-year-old will likely remain heavily involved against Arizona next Monday night if either Davis or Barmore are unable to return.
More News
-
Patriots' Davon Godchaux: Signs extension with Pats•
-
Patriots' Davon Godchaux: Totals 10 tackles•
-
Patriots' Davon Godchaux: Heading to New England•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Hits IR, has surgery•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Faces three-month recovery•
-
Dolphins' Davon Godchaux: Taken off COVID-19 list•