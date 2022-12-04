Godchaux recorded 10 tackles (three solo) during Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills

With both Carl Davis (coach's decision) and Christian Barmore (knee) sidelined in Week 13, Godchaux was able to collect a game-high 10 stops while playing 73 percent of New England's defensive snaps. The 28-year-old will likely remain heavily involved against Arizona next Monday night if either Davis or Barmore are unable to return.

