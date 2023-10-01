Godchaux (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Godchaux was a limited participant at practice each day ahead of Week 4 prep, but he'll still suit up versus Dallas. Across three games, the veteran nose tackle has recorded five tackles in 84 defensive snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Davon Godchaux: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Davon Godchaux: Won't return versus Jets•
-
Patriots' Davon Godchaux: Exits with injury•
-
Patriots' Davon Godchaux: Amasses game-high 10 stops•
-
Patriots' Davon Godchaux: Signs extension with Pats•
-
Patriots' Davon Godchaux: Totals 10 tackles•